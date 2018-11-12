Amazon’s Crayola Gold Box has deals from $6.50 on supplies, art kits, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a huge selection of Crayola art kits and more from $6.50. Free shipping is available across the board. There’s a wide range of deals to choose from here. The headliner for us is the Crayola Inspiration Art Studio with 140 art supplies for $13.81. That’s good for up to $11 off the regular going rate just over $1 away from the all-time low price. You’ll find everything needed here to jumpstart an art career, making it a great holiday gift. Includes 140 art supplies, a case, paper and more. Rated an impressive 4.8/5 stars by 290 Amazon reviewers. Check out the entire sale for more deals from $6.50.

COMPLETE KIT: This art kit contains 64 crayons, 20 short colored pencils, 20 Pip-Squeak washable markers, 20 fine tip washable markers and 15 large sheets of drawing paper, all conveniently stored in a stunning graphic travel case.

CREATE ART ON THE GO: A portable art studio you can take anywhere. Set your imagination free! Draw, doodle, color in your favorite coloring books or add colorful flair to your next school project. The creative possibilities are endless.