For quite some time now, companies like Amazon have offered home installation services. These are set out to help folks who do not have the time, know-how, or desire to set up new gadgets themselves. While many of us enjoy doing this ourselves, there are always bound to be areas that we find outside of our comfort zones.

Earlier today, eBay announced that it too will offer professional installation services directly to customers. This move has been made possible by partnering with three companies: Handy, Porch and InstallerNet.

Face it, setting up technology can be frustrating at times. If given the opportunity to snap our fingers and have new gear set up the right way the first time, many of us would opt to have someone do it for us. There is no shame in this since our lives continually get busier and busier with commitments to work, family, friends and more.

Considering that a lot of what my friends and I shop for on eBay is technology and home goods, seeing an offer to take care of setup is likely to garner attention. Whether we actually go through with it will largely depend on affordability, an area that eBay has acknowledged and claims has been addressed.

“A massive amount of home and electronic items are sold on eBay daily, many of which require professional installation,” said Alyssa Steele, Vice President of Merchandising at eBay, in a statement. “With these new partnerships, we’re able to combine our incredible selection of inventory with easy access to affordable and trusted service professionals, making eBay a one-stop shop for our customers.”

Personally, I have lost count of how many times I have seen expert installation offered to me on Amazon. Most of the time I deny the offering without a second thought due to the cost associated with it. So the question stands: how does eBay’s pricing compare with Amazon?

The answer is likely to vary, but at first glance it appears that eBay may be more aggressively priced. When looking up a 55-inch TV on Amazon, the company offers expert installation for $119. For the same unit, eBay offers installation through Porch for $99. That’s over 15% less, making it an obvious choice if the merchandise you are looking for is priced the same and ships quickly from a reputable seller.

Mounting TVs is far from the only option offered by eBay home services. The selection spans smart home setup, furniture assembly, and more, with new offerings likely to be rolled out in the future. By providing a wide range of services, eBay may be able to entice customers to buy difficult-to-install gear, helping boost its bottom line and prevent setup headaches for its shoppers.

Would you use eBay home services to set up your new equipment? Have you used similar services in the past? Let us know in the comments.