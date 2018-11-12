Harman Kardon’s Aura Studio Speaker packs Bluetooth, AirPlay, and more: $100 (save $30+)

- Nov. 12th 2018 4:35 pm ET

NeweggFlash is offering the Harman Kardon Aura Studio Bluetooth Speaker System for $99.89 shipped when code EC10SAVE has been applied during checkout. Available at Groupon for roughly the same price. That’s  around $30 off the typical rate and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This speaker offers omni-directional sound with multiple connectivity options including AirPlay, Bluetooth, and DLNA. Rated 4+ stars by 60% of reviewers.

While it may not offer AirPlay connectivity, the Anker Soundcore 2 is $40 and comes in a portable package with 24-hour battery life. While going this route may save you a fair amount, it is worth noting that this option’s design is bland compared to the standout appearance of the Aura mentioned above.

Harman Kardon Aura Studio features:

  • Six mid-to high-range 1.5″ transducers and 4.5″ subwoofer
  • Custom, stereo-widening DSP audio technology
  • Built-in Bluetooth feature streams audio from your Bluetooth devices
  • Built-in Apple AirPlay

