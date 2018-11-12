Pre-Black Friday MacBook Pro deals take up to $300 w/ potential tax savings

B&H is currently offering up to $300 off Apple’s latest 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pros. These deals are also matched at Adorama. Select B&H shoppers will be able to side-step taxes at the time of purchase. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention and the best price currently out there. The entry-level 15-inch model is one sale for $2,149 at B&H or Adorama, which is good for $250 off and $50 less than our previous mention. Apple’s latest MacBook Pros include Retina display with True Tone technology, built-in Touch Bar, Thunderbolt 3 and more.

Consider leveraging your savings to pick up a new sleeve for your MacBook and be sure to grab a USB-C hub to connect your legacy devices.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 Six-Core
  • 16GB of 2400 MHz RAM | 256GB SSD
  • 15.4″ 2880 x 1800 Retina Display
  • AMD Radeon Pro 555X GPU (4GB GGDR5)
  • True Tone Technology
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 5.0
  • Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor
  • 4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports
  • Force Touch Trackpad
  • macOS High Sierra
