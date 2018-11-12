This MXL Condenser Microphone is an affordable way to start podcasting at $55 ($20 off)

Amazon offers the MXL 990 Condenser Microphone with shockmount for $54.99 shipped. That takes $20 off the going rate, dropping the price $5 below our previous mention and to a new Amazon all-time low. This USB condenser microphone records high-end audio, making it an affordable way to start podcasting. Over 280 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Use your savings from today’s sale to bring home this best-selling microphone stand for $12.50 at Amazon. If you’re worried about excess noise in your recordings, consider picking up a filter as well.

MXL 990 Condenser Microphone features: