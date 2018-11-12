This MXL Condenser Microphone is an affordable way to start podcasting at $55 ($20 off)

- Nov. 12th 2018 3:23 pm ET

Get this deal
$75 $55
0

Amazon offers the MXL 990 Condenser Microphone with shockmount for $54.99 shipped. That takes $20 off the going rate, dropping the price $5 below our previous mention and to a new Amazon all-time low. This USB condenser microphone records high-end audio, making it an affordable way to start podcasting. Over 280 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating

Use your savings from today’s sale to bring home this best-selling microphone stand for $12.50 at Amazon. If you’re worried about excess noise in your recordings, consider picking up a filter as well.

MXL 990 Condenser Microphone features:

The MXL 990 remains one of the industry’s most ground-breaking microphones. The first high quality condenser microphone to come into reach of working musicians, the MXL 990 has a FET preamp and a large diaphragm for truly professional sound quality in both digital and analog recordings. This revolutionary condenser microphone continues to astound artists with its silky, high end and tight, solid low and midrange reproduction.

Get this deal
$75 $55

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

MXL

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go