Nest x Yale Smart Lock with Nest Connect is now on sale for $215 shipped (Reg. $280)

- Nov. 12th 2018 10:02 am ET

Altatac via Rakuten offers the Nest x Yale Lock Smart Lock in Oil Rubbed Bronze with Nest Connect for $214.99 shipped when code ALT35 has been used at checkout. Be sure to sign into your Rakuten account to take advantage of today’s deal. That’s good for a $65 discount from the going rate at Walmart, beats our previous mention by $4, and is the lowest we’ve seen in months. Rated 4.9/5 stars from over 120 customers.

Want to bring Siri control into the mix? Kwikset’s Premis Touchscreen Smart Lock features HomeKit support and more at $188. Though while the Nest x Yale deadbolt works with a variety of different platforms from Alexa to Assistant and more, Kwikset’s is HomeKit only. Plus you’ll need to pair it with a HomeKit hub to get away-from-home control. 

Nest x Yale Smart Lock with Nest Connect features:

  • Keyless deadbolt: Its secure and tamper-proof. No lost keys. No picked locks
  • Remote access: Lock and unlock the door with the Nest app. Without a key
  • Unique passcodes: Give passcodes to family and guests. Set schedules to let them in
  • Access history : Get alerts when someone locks and unlocks the door
  • One-touch locking : Just tap to lock on your way out
  • Auto-lock : It can lock automatically when Nest knows you’re away

 

Rakuten

