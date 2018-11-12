Nest x Yale Smart Lock with Nest Connect is now on sale for $215 shipped (Reg. $280)

Altatac via Rakuten offers the Nest x Yale Lock Smart Lock in Oil Rubbed Bronze with Nest Connect for $214.99 shipped when code ALT35 has been used at checkout. Be sure to sign into your Rakuten account to take advantage of today’s deal. That’s good for a $65 discount from the going rate at Walmart, beats our previous mention by $4, and is the lowest we’ve seen in months. Rated 4.9/5 stars from over 120 customers.
Want to bring Siri control into the mix? Kwikset’s Premis Touchscreen Smart Lock features HomeKit support and more at $188. Though while the Nest x Yale deadbolt works with a variety of different platforms from Alexa to Assistant and more, Kwikset’s is HomeKit only. Plus you’ll need to pair it with a HomeKit hub to get away-from-home control.
Nest x Yale Smart Lock with Nest Connect features:
- Keyless deadbolt: Its secure and tamper-proof. No lost keys. No picked locks
- Remote access: Lock and unlock the door with the Nest app. Without a key
- Unique passcodes: Give passcodes to family and guests. Set schedules to let them in
- Access history : Get alerts when someone locks and unlocks the door
- One-touch locking : Just tap to lock on your way out
- Auto-lock : It can lock automatically when Nest knows you’re away