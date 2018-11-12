Philips Hue Color Starter Kit delivers Siri control, more for $100 shipped (Reg. $150)

- Nov. 12th 2018 7:31 pm ET

$100
Amazon offers the Philips Hue White and Color Two Bulb Starter Kit for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $150, today’s deal drops the price by 33% and is a match of our previous mention. If you’re not ready to pay double for the 4-bulb kit, this is a great way to jump into Philips Hue. Aside from custom colors and schedules, these lights are compatible with HomeKit, which enables Siri control. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Not a fan of Siri? Ditch the Philips Hue price tag and go with Sengled’s Smart LED Light Bulb bundle for $34 shipped. It’s still compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, making it a nice way to enter the world of smart home control for less.

Phillips Hue Starter Kit features:

The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 2- Pack Smart Bulb Kit lets you choose from 16 million colors and shades of white to turn your everyday lighting into an extraordinary experience. These color lights are controlled remotely with your smartphone or tablet, create custom scenes and unleash your creativity. This is the perfect way to personalize your smart home. Works with Alexa for voice control (smart hub required and included, Alexa device sold separately).

Philips Hue

