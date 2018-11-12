Philips Hue Color Starter Kit delivers Siri control, more for $100 shipped (Reg. $150)

Amazon offers the Philips Hue White and Color Two Bulb Starter Kit for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $150, today’s deal drops the price by 33% and is a match of our previous mention. If you’re not ready to pay double for the 4-bulb kit, this is a great way to jump into Philips Hue. Aside from custom colors and schedules, these lights are compatible with HomeKit, which enables Siri control. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Not a fan of Siri? Ditch the Philips Hue price tag and go with Sengled’s Smart LED Light Bulb bundle for $34 shipped. It’s still compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, making it a nice way to enter the world of smart home control for less.

Phillips Hue Starter Kit features: