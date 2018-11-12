PlayStation Black Friday 2018 deals: Spider-Man bundle $160 off, DualShocks, PSVR, more

Needless to say, the holiday magic is in the air for real now and the PlayStation Black Friday 2018 deals have now been revealed. Almost all of the major ads have hit and this year’s selection of deals is shaping up to be some of the best in recent memory. Sony finally took to its official blog today to reveal its PlayStation holiday price drops. While we tend to get a good idea of what to expect from major retailers anyway, we now have official word directly from Sony.

PlayStation Black Friday 2018 Deals:

As with most years, these official price drops from Sony will make their way to most retailers. Sony is saying that its PlayStation Black Friday 2018 deals will start on November 18th and run through the 26th. But there are no particular details on when its deals will start outside of the PSN digital game sale which will kick-off a couple days earlier (more details below).

DualShock 4 Wireless Controllers $40

As usual, Sony is dropping the DualShock 4 controllers down to $40 as part of the PlayStation Black Friday 2018 deals. Almost every year we see this deal, but we also expect to see random offers that slightly undercut the official price drop. Don’t be surprised to see these drop to $39 or even as low as $35 from certain retailers with a slightly more limited selection of color options.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Standard Edition PS4 Bundle $200

Sony is banking on a new custom bundle centered around the popular Spider-Man game. While it might not be that amazing Special Edition bundle or even the PS4 Pro deal you were hoping for, $200 for a new PS4 slim with Spider-Man attached is very notable. Considering how far ahead of the competition Sony is this generation, a solid $100 off plus the regularly $60 game for free is about as good as it’s going to get, for now.

All PlayStation VR systems starting from $200

Also expected, the PS VR bundles are going to be starting from $199.99 this year. Unfortunately, (if you haven’t noticed already) Sony really hasn’t offered up much detail here so we aren’t sure exactly what bundles it is referring to. But you can bet on the PlayStation VR Astro Bot Rescue Mission + Moss Bundle to be a strong contender there.

PS Plus/PSN Digital Game Sale

We are also going to be getting a deal on PS Plus memberships along with a wide ranging PSN game sale. Again, there’s basically no details on either of these mentioned as part of the PlayStation Black Friday 2018 deals.

We do know PS Plus will be dropping to $40 at select retailers, so it’s probably safe to say that’s what Sony is aiming for. As far as the PSN sale, there’s even fewer details here. We know the digital deals will start on November 16th and run through he 27th, but there is literally no details on what to expect. Sony is saying that PS Plus members can already grab “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 for a great price starting today”, the deal does not appear to be live just yet.

And here’s an early look at the PlayStation Black Friday TV spot that will be airing on November 16th (the same day the PSN sale will start):

