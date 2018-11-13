Amazon will sell you the popular Razor A Kick Scooter for $18 shipped (40% off)

Amazon offers the Razor A Kick Scooter in various colors for $18 shipped. Also at Walmart (add to your cart for the price). Originally $45, we’ve seen it more recently for around $30, with today’s price being an all-time low at Amazon in these colors. The Razor A Kick Scooter makes for a great holiday present and the $18 price tag is especially attractive. Plus, it’s an easy way to get the kids out of the house. Rated an impressive 4.6/5 stars by over 4,000 Amazon customers.

With your savings, be sure to pick up an extra helmet. There are plenty of low-cost options out there from around $12 at Amazon.

Razor A Kick Scooter features: