Amazon will sell you the popular Razor A Kick Scooter for $18 shipped (40% off)

- Nov. 13th 2018 11:00 am ET

Amazon offers the Razor A Kick Scooter in various colors for $18 shipped. Also at Walmart (add to your cart for the price). Originally $45, we’ve seen it more recently for around $30, with today’s price being an all-time low at Amazon in these colors. The Razor A Kick Scooter makes for a great holiday present and the $18 price tag is especially attractive. Plus, it’s an easy way to get the kids out of the house. Rated an impressive 4.6/5 stars by over 4,000 Amazon customers.

With your savings, be sure to pick up an extra helmet. There are plenty of low-cost options out there from around $12 at Amazon.

Razor A Kick Scooter features:

  • Original kick scooter made of sturdy aircraft-grade aluminum
  • Patented t-tube and deck design folds conveniently for transport
  • 98 mm inline-style urethane wheels with ABEC 5 bearings
  • Patented rear fender brake for Quick stops
  • Recommended for ages 5 and older; supports riders up to 143 pounds
