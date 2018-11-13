Apple begins selling refurb HomePods for $299, but better deals await on Black Friday

Apple now offering certified refurbished HomePods for the first time. Regularly $349, it drops to $299 in both Space Gray and White. Before you rush off and pick up a HomePod at Apple, be sure to note any upcoming Black Friday deals. Specifically, Best Buy will be taking $100 off next week, which brings the price down to $250. That’s in new condition too. So while it’s nice that Apple is finally adding HomePod to its repertoire, it’s important to know that better savings are on the way.

Apple certified refurbished products include all original accessories and ship with a one-year warranty. You can learn more about this process on the official landing page.

Apple HomePod features: