This week’s best iTunes movie deals: Disney from $10, Harry Potter 8-film bundle $50, more

- Nov. 13th 2018 8:40 am ET

Feature
0

The iTunes movie store was refreshed this morning with a ton of new deals plus this week’s $1 HD rental. Headlining is various Disney titles at 50% off along with the complete 4K Harry Pottery collection on sale. Head below for all of this week’s best deals.

Disney Movies from $10

You can grab the Harry Potter 8-Film Collection in 4K for $49.99. Regularly $80, today’s deal is a match of our previous mention and the best available. iTunes has currently discounted each film individually down to $8, making it a $14 savings if buying individually. Great for binge-watching as we head into the holiday season.

More movie deals

This week’s $1 HD rental is The Death of Stalin. Regularly $5 or more, this film has a stellar 96% positive Rotten Tomatoes rating.

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp