This week’s best iTunes movie deals: Disney from $10, Harry Potter 8-film bundle $50, more

The iTunes movie store was refreshed this morning with a ton of new deals plus this week’s $1 HD rental. Headlining is various Disney titles at 50% off along with the complete 4K Harry Pottery collection on sale. Head below for all of this week’s best deals.

Disney Movies from $10

You can grab the Harry Potter 8-Film Collection in 4K for $49.99. Regularly $80, today’s deal is a match of our previous mention and the best available. iTunes has currently discounted each film individually down to $8, making it a $14 savings if buying individually. Great for binge-watching as we head into the holiday season.

More movie deals

This week’s $1 HD rental is The Death of Stalin. Regularly $5 or more, this film has a stellar 96% positive Rotten Tomatoes rating.