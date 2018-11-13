This week’s best iTunes movie deals: Disney from $10, Harry Potter 8-film bundle $50, more

The iTunes movie store was refreshed this morning with a ton of new deals plus this week’s $1 HD rental. Headlining is various Disney titles at 50% off along with the complete 4K Harry Pottery collection on sale. Head below for all of this week’s best deals.
Disney Movies from $10
- Celebrating Mickey: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mickey’s One Upon A Christmas: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mickey’s Twice Upon A Christmas: $15 (Reg. $20)
- Frozen: $15 (Reg. $20)
- Tangled: $15 (Reg. $20)
- Big Hero 6: $15 (Reg. $20)
- Wreck-It-Ralph: $15 (Reg. $20)
- …and many more…
You can grab the Harry Potter 8-Film Collection in 4K for $49.99. Regularly $80, today’s deal is a match of our previous mention and the best available. iTunes has currently discounted each film individually down to $8, making it a $14 savings if buying individually. Great for binge-watching as we head into the holiday season.
More movie deals
- The Green Mile: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Inglorious Basterds: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Zero Dark Thirty: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Despicable Me 3: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Taken: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Uncle Drew: $10 (Reg. $15)
- The Revenant: $8 (Reg. $15)
This week’s $1 HD rental is The Death of Stalin. Regularly $5 or more, this film has a stellar 96% positive Rotten Tomatoes rating.