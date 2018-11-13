Go for homemade waffles this holiday season with the $20 Chefman Volcano (Reg. up to $40)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Chefman Volcano Waffle Maker (RJ04-4RV) for $19.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $40, this model currently fetches $27 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $22. It features a “volcano-like top spout to evenly distribute batter,” a nonstick cooking surface, 700W of power, and a measuring cup. Rated 3.9/5 stars at Best Buy. More details below.
While this is clearly a great deal for any waffle maker, there are a couple of options for less out there with solid reviews. The Dash Mini Maker is an Amazon best-seller at just $10 shipped and the Black+Decker Belgian option goes for $17.50. Head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more deals on egg cookers, knives and much more.
Chefman Volcano Waffle Maker:
Serve breakfast with this Chefman waffle maker. It has a volcano-like top spout to evenly distribute batter for a complete waffle, and its nonstick cooking surface makes food easy to remove. The hot baking plate on this Chefman waffle maker produces a crisp, golden brown crust for a variety of tasty treats.