JBL offers its Arena 130 Bookshelf Loudspeakers for $100 shipped (save $150), more from $90

JBL is offering a wide variety of its speakers for over $100 off typical rates. Our top pick is the Arena 130 Bookshelf Loudspeakers for $99.95 shipped. That’s $150 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and beats the lowest price we have tracked by around $40. These speakers pack 7-inch woofers and 1-inch tweeters, making them great for music, TV, games, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below to see more options on sale.
Drop down to 5 1/4-inch woofers and 3/4-inch tweeters and spend $31 less with the Polk Audio T15 Bookshelf Speakers at $69. These alternatives have a 4.6/5 star rating from over 500 and are Amazon best-sellers.
More JBL speakers on sale:
- Arena 170: $120 (Reg. $250)
- Arena 125C: $130 (Reg. $200)
- Arena 180: $180 (Reg. $350)
- Arena 120: $90 (Reg. $200)
- Arena Sub 100P: $100 (Reg. $300)
JBL Arena 130 Bookshelf Loudspeakers feature:
- 7″ Polycellulose Woofer
- 1″ Soft Dome Tweeter
- Rear-Firing Tuned Bass Port
- Ideal for TV, Movies, Gaming and More