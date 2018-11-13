JBL offers its Arena 130 Bookshelf Loudspeakers for $100 shipped (save $150), more from $90

- Nov. 13th 2018 1:13 pm ET

$100
0

JBL is offering a wide variety of its speakers for over $100 off typical rates. Our top pick is the Arena 130 Bookshelf Loudspeakers for $99.95 shipped. That’s $150 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and beats the lowest price we have tracked by around $40. These speakers pack 7-inch woofers and 1-inch tweeters, making them great for music, TV, games, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below to see more options on sale.

Drop down to 5 1/4-inch woofers and 3/4-inch tweeters and spend $31 less with the Polk Audio T15 Bookshelf Speakers at $69. These alternatives have a 4.6/5 star rating from over 500 and are Amazon best-sellers.

More JBL speakers on sale:

JBL Arena 130 Bookshelf Loudspeakers feature:

  • 7″ Polycellulose Woofer
  • 1″ Soft Dome Tweeter
  • Rear-Firing Tuned Bass Port
  • Ideal for TV, Movies, Gaming and More
$100

Guides

jbl

jbl
Home Theater Audio

Home Theater Audio

About the Author