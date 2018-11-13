This Ninja Pro Blender comes with 2 tumblers and is now down to $70 (Reg. $100+)

Amazon is offering the Ninja Professional Countertop Blender (BL660) for $69.99 shipped. Regularly around $100 or more at retailers like Home Depot and Walmart, this is within a few bucks of the Amazon all-time low, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. This 1,100-watt blender comes with a pair of 16-oz. Nutri Ninja Cups with To-Go Lids and a 72-oz. Total Crushing Pitcher. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,600 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

This Ninja blender is great for smoothies but also for serious cooking tasks. But if you’re just looking for a personal machine for your shakes, the Nutri Ninja Pro is nice option at $60. However, it gets much more affordable than that with the $15 Hamilton Beach or a $19 Oster.

Ninja Professional Countertop Blender: