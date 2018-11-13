Center your home theater around Onkyo’s 7.2-Ch. AirPlay THX A/V Receiver for $349 (Reg. $599)

ElectronicsExpo via Newegg offers the Onkyo TX-RZ720 AirPlay 7.2-Channel Network A/V Receiver for $349 shipped. That’s good for an over 40% discount from the going rate at Amazon, beats the all-time low there by $100, and is $50 under our previous mention. Today’s offer is the best we’ve seen. Onkyo’s THX-certified A/V receiver features AirPlay, six HDMI ports, and more. Reviews are still rolling in, but Onkyo’s line of home theater gear typically carries 4+ star ratings.

Use your savings from today’s sale to build out the rest of your home theater with Klipsch speakers. And since it can never hurt, grab an extra HDMI cable to make sure you can put all six inputs to use.

Onkyo TX-RZ720 A/V Receiver features:

THX-Certified 110 W/Ch. (8 ohms, 20 Hz-20 kHz, 0.08% THD, 2 channels Driven, FTC) and 225 W/Ch. (6 ohms, 1 kHz, 10% THD, 1 Channel Driven) from custom rz grade parts

6 rear HDMI inputs/ main out/Sub out supporting Dolby vision, HDR10, and 4K/60p pass-through and HDCP 2.2 (front HDMI input Supports 4K/60 video at 4: 2: 0)

Dynamic Audio amplification, 5 hz-100 kHz frequency response, and VLSC on front channels

Supports 5.2.2-channel Dolby Atmos and DTS: x playback as well as Dolby surround and DTS: neural: x mixing for legacy soundtracks