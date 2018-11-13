Alexa can lock your doors with the Schlage Z-Wave Connect Camelot Deadbolt: $124.50 (Reg. $180)

- Nov. 13th 2018 1:48 pm ET

Amazon offers the Schlage Z-Wave Connect Camelot Touchscreen Deadbolt with Built-In Alarm in Bright Brass for $124.59 shipped. Normally closer to $180, and still fetching as much at Home Depot, this is a new all-time low at Amazon and the best available. Smart locks are great as you can easily get into your home without the use of a key, or make sure the house is locked even after you leave. Rated 4/5 stars from over 2,800 shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

Not quite sure where to start in building a smart home? We’ve got a great Z-Wave guide for you that has all of the basics outlined.

Looking for a more budget-friendly lock system? Check out the Kwikset Powerbolt 2.0 Electronic Deadbolt with SmartKey in Venetian Bronze for $55 shipped. You’ll lose the smart functionality of the Schlage above, but keep the keypad for pin-based unlocking.

Schlage Z-Wave Connect Camelot features:

  • Works with Alexa for voice control (hub required, Alexa device and hub sold separately)
  • Interior Dimensions: 3 x 8 x 2 (inches)
  • Backset: Universal latches and deadbolts fit 2-/8 inch (60mm) or 2-3/4 inch (70mm) backsets
  • Easily control who has the access to your home. Memory for up to 30 different access codes means everyone can have their own Number, from the kids to the pet sitter and housekeeper
  • ANSI Grade 1 Highest Residential Security
  • Durable Resistive Touchscreen with matte finish to protect against fingerprints and smudges

Schlage

