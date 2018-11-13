Make slicing veggies a breeze with the Paderno Spiralizer Pro at $15 (Amazon low)

- Nov. 13th 2018 11:56 am ET

Amazon has the Paderno World Cuisine 3-Blade Folding Vegetable Slicer/Spiralizer Pro for $14.95 shipped. Regularly between $18 and $25, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Wayfair charges $23 and Bed Bath and Beyond has it listed for $30. This top-rack dishwasher-safe model includes 3 different blades: one straight (1/8″) for ribbons & accordion and a pair of Julienne blades (1/8″ and 1/4″) for vegetable strands and noodles. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You’ll be hard pressed to find a veggie spiralizer for less. The OXO Good Grips Adjustable Handheld Mandoline is the same price and even lesser-known brands go for around the same price or more.

Paderno 3-Blade Folding Vegetable Slicer:

  • Easily and quickly slice and spiralize large quantities of fruits & vegetables instead of using a knife
  • Includes: 1 x Vegetable spiralizer/slicer and 3 different blades: 1 x Straight blade (1/8″) for ribbons & accordion cuts, 2 x Julienne blades (1/8″ and 1/4″) for vegetable strands and zucchini noodles
  • Can be mounted to any clean & non-porous surface due to its powerful suction base.
  • Vegetable spiralizer takes up minimal space while stored. Smart & compact folding design with a separate holder for extra blades.
  • Durable design. Made of heavy-duty BPA-free ABS plastic. Dishwasher safe on top shelf.
Paderno

