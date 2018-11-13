Make slicing veggies a breeze with the Paderno Spiralizer Pro at $15 (Amazon low)

Amazon has the Paderno World Cuisine 3-Blade Folding Vegetable Slicer/Spiralizer Pro for $14.95 shipped. Regularly between $18 and $25, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Wayfair charges $23 and Bed Bath and Beyond has it listed for $30. This top-rack dishwasher-safe model includes 3 different blades: one straight (1/8″) for ribbons & accordion and a pair of Julienne blades (1/8″ and 1/4″) for vegetable strands and noodles. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You’ll be hard pressed to find a veggie spiralizer for less. The OXO Good Grips Adjustable Handheld Mandoline is the same price and even lesser-known brands go for around the same price or more.

Paderno 3-Blade Folding Vegetable Slicer: