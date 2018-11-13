Volcom’s Friends & Family Sale is live with 40% off sitewide: outerwear, MacBook bags, more

The Volcom Friends and Family Sale is currently offering 40% off sitewide with promo code FRIENDS40. Find great deals on outerwear, T-shirts, accessories and, more. Orders of $50+ receive free delivery. The most notable deal from this sale is the Academy Backpack for $21, which is down from its original rate of $35. This backpack is available in eleven color options and can easily fit your 15-inch MacBook. Its cushioned shoulder straps make it comfortable to carry, and it also features a front pocket to store essentials for easy access. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Ermont Jacket $39 (Orig. $65)
- Academy Backpack $21 (Orig. $35)
- Vorta Slim Fit Jeans $33 (Orig. $55)
- Wagners Crew Long-Sleeve T-Shirt $19 (Orig. $40)
- Coder Pullover Hoodie $39 (Orig. $65)
Our top picks for women include:
- Dolhearted Sweater $39 (Orig. $65)
- Snooders Sweater $45 (Orig. $75)
- Lil Crew Sweatshirt $27 (Orig. $45)
- Walk on By Parka $93 (Orig. $155)
- Fawn Insulated Jacket $120 (Orig. $200)
