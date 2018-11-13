The North Face bundles you up for winter with up to 40% off past-season jackets, vests, more

- Nov. 13th 2018 8:46 am ET

The North Face is offering up to 40% off its past-season items. Prices are as marked. All orders receive free delivery. Plus, sign up for VIPEAK rewards for an extra 10% off your order. (Not a member? It’s free to join) Note: The prices below reflect the extra 10% discount. 

The men’s Mountain Sweatshirt Hoodie is our top pick from this sale and it’s on sale for $80. Originally priced at $149, that’s a savings of $69 and the lowest price we’ve seen. Its color-blocked style makes this sweatshirt stand out and it quilted three-layer design will help to keep you warm in cold temperatures. A similar option for women is the Mountain Sweatshirt Hooded Vest that’s also on sale for $53.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

