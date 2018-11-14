Here’s how to score a FREE $15 credit at Amazon when you make a $30 purchase in the app

Ahead of Black Friday and the rest of the holiday shopping season, Amazon is now offering a FREE $15 credit when you make your first purchase over $30 with the Amazon app. Head over to this landing page to find your unique promo code which you’ll need to apply at checkout. This promotion is exclusively for those who have yet to buy anything within the iOS and Android Amazon app. With just over a week until the biggest shopping event of the year, locking in $15 credit goes a long way in scoring even more savings for your holiday purchases. Head below for the full terms and conditions.
Terms and conditions:
- Offer expires at 23:59 p.m. (PT) December 31, 2018.
- Offer only applies to customers signing into the Amazon mobile shopping app for the first time.
- You will receive a notification in the Amazon mobile shopping app that indicates the dollar amount of the promotion code. This notification will also provide the link and instructions on how to redeem the promotion code.
- You must redeem the promotion code within 30-days of your first sign-in to the Amazon mobile shopping app to receive the promotion code.
- Once promotion code is received it can be applied on app only.
- Promotional code expires at 11:59 p.m. (PT) January 31, 2019.
- Offer only applies to an order including at least $30 of products sold by Amazon.com (look for “sold by Amazon.com” on product detail page). Products sold by third-party sellers or other Amazon entities will not qualify for this offer, even if “fulfilled by Amazon.com” or “Prime Eligible”.
- Offer does not apply to digital content or Amazon Gift Cards.
- Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold.
- Offer may not be combined with other offers.
- Offer limited to one per customer and account. The maximum benefit you may receive from this offer is $15.
- Items must be purchased in a single order and shipped at the same speed to a single address.
- Shipping charges and taxes may apply to discounted and free promotional items.
- Taxes, shipping and handling, and gift wrap charges do not apply when determining minimum purchase amount.
- Offer discount will be allocated proportionally among all promotional items in your order.
- If any of the products or content related to this offer are returned, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product or content, subject to applicable refund policies.
- Offer good while supplies last.
- Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time.
- If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid.