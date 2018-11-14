Amazon Tap drops to one of its lowest prices yet at $40 Prime shipped (Refurb, Orig. $120), more

Today only, Woot offers the Amazon Tap Portable Alexa-enabled Bluetooth Speaker in certified refurbished condition for $39.99 Prime shipped. If you lack Prime, a $6 delivery fee will be added at checkout. A refurbished model typically sells for $70 at Amazon, and today’s offer beats our previous mention by $10. It’s the lowest price we’ve tracked throughout 2018. The Amazon Tap sports everything you love about Alexa in a portable speaker with nine hours of battery life. Over 7,800 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. It includes a 90-day warranty.
Update 11/14 @ 9:05 AM: QVC offers a two-pack of second generation Amazon Echo for $99.98 shipped. First time QVC shoppers can save an additional $5 when applying code FIVE4U at checkout. Right now you’d expect to pay double that at Amazon, with each of the Alexa speakers fetching $100 each. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 32,400 customers.
The Amazon Tap is one of the most affordable ways to bring home an Alexa-enabled speaker. For comparison, the second generation Echo Dot sells for the same $40 price tag. It’s a great way to get started with Alexa. And while you’re ditching the portability and internal battery of the Tap, you’re also getting a new condition model.
Amazon Tap features:
- Just tap and ask for music from Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and TuneIn.
- Uses the Alexa Voice Service when connected to Wi-Fi or a mobile hotspot to play music, read the news, provide weather reports, and even order a pizza
- Provides up to 9 hours of continuous playback
- Streams all your music via Bluetooth from your phone or tablet
- Delivers crisp sound powered by Dolby, with dual stereo speakers that provide 360º omni-directional audio
