Your dog or cat can sleep easy in this AmazonBasics Cooling Pet Bed: $18 (20% off)

- Nov. 14th 2018 4:07 pm ET

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Small Elevated Cooling Pet Bed in Green for $18.23 shipped. That’s $5 off and the first discount we’ve tracked for this item. This cot-like bed is designed to comfort a pet’s joints, and its raised-ground design and mesh fabric promote air flow and breathability. It’s backed by a 1-year warranty. Over 150 pet owners rate it 4.4/5 stars.

While it may not seem like a steep discount, this is still quite a nice price for such a cooling pet bed. Similar models of this size run for well over $20.

AmazonBasics Cooling Pet Bed features:

  • Breathable mesh fabric helps keep pets cool by allowing air to flow
  • Elevates pets more than 7 inches off the ground
  • Easy to clean (using tap water only); simple assembly (screws and hex tool included)
  • Size S; measures 35.6 by 21.8 by 7.5 inches; backed by an AmazonBasics 1-year limited warranty
  • Mesh size 28.3*22.4
