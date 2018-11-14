Gear up with Patagonia, The North Face & more during Backcountry’s 20% off sale

Backcountry is getting you ready for cool weather with 20% off one full-priced item. Just use promo code TAKE20NOVEMBER at checkout. Prices are as marked. Score great deals on top brands including Patagonia, The North Face, Mountain Hardwear, Columbia, and more. Orders over $50+ receive free delivery.

The men’s Patagonia Lightweight Marsupial Pullover is a very stylish option for fall and winter. I love the button snap detailing, and it’s available in six colors. This pullover can be worn over a button-down shirt for a polished look or paired under a vest during a casual outings. This pullover is on sale for $95, which is down from its original rate of $119.

For women, bomber jackets are very on-trend this season. Patagonia’s Zemer Bomber Jacket is on sale for $143, which is down from its original rate of $179. This bomber is perfect to wear before and after workouts or for casual outings.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

ICYMI: Woot’s Under Armour Sale offers select men’s apparel from $13 Prime shipped.