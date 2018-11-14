Refresh your bedding in Amazon’s 1-day sale from $23: comforters, sheets, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the iEnjoy Home Collection Down Alternative Reversible Comforter Set in Queen or King from $29.99 shipped. Regularly up to $50 or so for the king, today’s deal is as much as $20 in savings and the best price we can find. These comforters are made of a “fine-combed microfiber” and are reversible to give you some style options. They also feature a “small, unobtrusive zipper”. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

This is great price for a comforter like this, but there are some other options in the $30 price range. The AmazonBasics down alternative carries solid ratings at $30 shipped and LINENSPA has a $30 comforter with a 4+ star rating from nearly 7,500 customers.

Callista Fine Linen (95% positive feedback all-time) is also offering some notable deals on bed sheet sets in today’s Amazon Gold Box sale. The 300-thread-count options start at $23, or you can jump up to the 600 thread count for $32. You’re looking at 4+ star ratings across the board and the best prices we can find.

iEnjoy Home Reversible Comforter Set: