Things you can buy for $1: This digital collection of over 400 Christmas novels, carols & poems

Amazon offers downloads of the The Big Book of Christmas Kindle eBook for $0.99. Remember when a dollar used to get you a 20-minute collect phone call? Well, that’s all but obsolete these days (…if you’re even old enough to remember when it wasn’t). In 2018, a dollar (less a penny) can net you this anthology of over 400 novels, carols, and poems from the likes of Louisa May Alcott, Charles Dickens, W.B. Yeats, and many more authors you may or may not have heard of. Reviews are light, as this is a fairly new listing, but it is already a #1 new release in Canadian Literature.

Need a suitable holiday soundtrack to accompany your reading? Consider downloading this 100 Must-Have Christmas Carols and Chants MP3 Album for only $2.

The Big Book of Christmas features:

Novels, novellas and short stories from Charles Dickens, Louisa May Alcott, Hans Christian Andersen, O. Henry, Lucy Maud Montgomery, E. T. A. Hoffmann, L. Frank Baum, Fyodor Dostoyevsky, Leo Tolstoy, Henry Van Dyke, Oscar Wilde, Nathaniel Hawthorne, Anton Chekhov and many more! Poems, carols and songs from John Milton, Clement Clarke Moore, William Blake, W. B. Yeats, Rudyard Kipling, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, H. P. Lovecraft, George MacDonald, Emily Dickinson and many more!