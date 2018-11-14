This Canon PIXMA AiO can print, fax, copy, scan, and support AirPrint: $60 shipped ($40 off)

- Nov. 14th 2018 3:57 pm ET

BuyDig’s official eBay storefront is offering the Canon PIXMA TR8520 Wireless AiO Printer for $59.99 shipped. That’s about $40 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is the first price drop we’ve tracked. With support for Apple AirPrint and Google Cloud Print, this printer plays nicely with desktop and mobile devices. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Drop faxing, copying, and scanning to spend half as much. The HP DeskJet 1112 Compact Printer for $30 offers a small form-factor, and is one of Amazon’s best-sellers.

Canon PIXMA Wireless AiO features:

  • Designed to meet all your needs, from scanning and faxing, a 5-color individual ink system for great-looking documents and photos and plenty of connectivity options – the PIXMA TR8520 has you covered
