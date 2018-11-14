Chamberlain’s MyQ Garage Hub falls to $59 shipped ahead of Black Friday (Reg. $80)

Amazon offers the Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub for $59 shipped. Matched at Lowe’s and available for $1 more at Best Buy. That takes $21 off the regular price tag, beats our previous mention by $1, and is a new Amazon all-time low. Today’s offer is matching the upcoming Black Friday pricing and is likely the lowest we’ll see throughout the holiday season. Chamberlain’s hub lets you turn your existing garage door into a smartphone-enabled one. Rated 4/5 stars from over 300 customers.

Out of the box, the MyQ Smart Garage Hub lacks HomeKit support. That doesn’t mean Siri control is a no-go, as you can pair the hub with Chamberlain’s HomeKit bridge. Another way to incorporate some HomeKit features without the need for a the extra bridge is adding a door/window sensor so you can always check if it’s open or closed.

Chamberlain MyQ Garage Hub features:

  • Open and close your garage door from anywhere with your smartphone Easy-to-add functionality with existing garage door openers
  • Receive alerts when your garage door opens or closes in real time by setting up customized notifications – great for busy families who come and go from the house through the garage
  • Core features such as opening, closing, and receiving garage door status notifications are INCLUDED with MyQ app at no additional charge
