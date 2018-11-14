Upgrade your camera with the Joby GorillaPod 5K Tripod Kit + LED Light for $110 ($155 value)

Adorama offers the Joby GorillaPod 5K Tripod Kit plus the CLAR Slim Bi-Color LED On-Camera Light for $109.95 shipped. Separately, the GorillaPod goes for around $115 at Amazon and the light for $50, so you’re saving $55 by bundling them together here. I have the GorillaPod 5K and love using it with my Sony a6500 as it gives me great stability and portability. Plus, you can illuminate your scenes with the bundled LED light. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you don’t need the LED light or the strength of the GorillaPod 5K, you can opt for a more budget-friendly Joby GripTight GorillaPod Stand For Large Phones for $23 shipped. This is built to use with your phone instead of a DSLR (although it can be) and saves you quite a bit over the above model. Do note, you will not be able to hold heavier setups with this option.

Joby GorillaPod 5K Tripod Kit features:

Flexible: Grip it. Wrap it. Stand it. Wrappable legs allow you to secure professional camera equipment to virtually any surface

Stable: Over two dozen leg joints with rubberized ring and foot grips allow you to bend and rotate 360 Degree for increased stability in difficult terrain

Durable: Anodized aluminum construction delivers durability and smooth movement

Arca-Swiss system compatible quick release plate stays connected to camera for instant set-up

CLAR Slim Bi-Color LED Light features: