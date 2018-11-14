This Herschel Novel Duffel Bag is perfect for holiday travel and starts at $60 (Reg. $85)

Amazon offers the Herschel Novel Duffel Bag in Black for $60.30 shipped. Also in Navy Blue for about a dollar more. It sells for around $85 at Nordstrom and Urban Outfitters, and until now it had also been hovering at that price at Amazon. Today’s deal is among the best we’ve seen for this duffel. It would make a fine carry-on or weekend bag, as it features a shoe compartment, internal storage sleeve, and exterior zipper pocket. It’s also backed by a lifetime guarantee. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’re doing some heavy traveling this holiday season, you’ll want to make sure your luggage is in-tact. Should you need to replace a piece or two, have a look at our roundup of the best luggage for under $100.

Herschel Novel Duffel Bag features: