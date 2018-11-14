Nordstrom’s Herschel Supply Co. sale offers MacBook bags, card cases & more at up to 50% off

For a limited time only, Nordstrom is offering select Herschel Supply Co. MacBook backpacks, dopp kits, wallets and more at up to 50% off. Prices are as marked. Even better, all orders receive free delivery. The most notable deal from this sale is the Herritage Offset Denim Backpack for $35, which is down from its original rate of $70. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen and it’s great for holiday travel, work, and school. It can fit your 15-inch MacBook as well as it features a front compartment for easy access to necessities. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks from Herschel Supply Co features:
- Heritage Offset Denim Backpack $35 (Orig. $70)
- Little America Offset Backpack $60 (Orig. $120)
- Tarpaulin Chapter Studio Dopp Kit $25 (Orig. $50)
- Sixteen Studio Belt Bag $30 (Orig. $40)
- Berg Backpack $42 (Orig. $85)
- Charlie RFID Card Case $15 (Orig. $20)
- …and even more deals…
In case you missed it, Herschel’s Novel Duffel Bag is perfect for holiday travel and starts at $60 (Reg. $85).