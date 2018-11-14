Nordstrom’s Herschel Supply Co. sale offers MacBook bags, card cases & more at up to 50% off

For a limited time only, Nordstrom is offering select Herschel Supply Co. MacBook backpacks, dopp kits, wallets and more at up to 50% off. Prices are as marked. Even better, all orders receive free delivery. The most notable deal from this sale is the Herritage Offset Denim Backpack for $35, which is down from its original rate of $70. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen and it’s great for holiday travel, work, and school. It can fit your 15-inch MacBook as well as it features a front compartment for easy access to necessities. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks from Herschel Supply Co features:

In case you missed it, Herschel’s Novel Duffel Bag is perfect for holiday travel and starts at $60 (Reg. $85).