Home Depot 1-day outdoor tool sale has snow blowers, mowers, and much more from $29

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 35% off select outdoor power equipment. Free shipping is available across the board. Our top pick is the Snow Joe iON 40V 18-inch Cordless Snow Blower for $239. That’s down $60 from Amazon’s current rate and the best price out there. Whether you are ready or not, snow is on its way. Go with an electric snow blower this year and forget about fiddling with gas and oil. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More deals below.

Ideal for clearing snow from sidewalks, driveways and decks, the Snow Joe iON is the first single-stage snow blower to provide easy and convenient cord-free operation. Powered by EcoSharp technology, Snow Joe’s patent-pending rechargeable 40-volt lithium-ion battery system, the iON delivers up to 50 minutes of whisper-quiet run time with zero carbon emissions for cleaner air. No pull-cords, gas, oil, tune-ups or tangled extension cords to cause unnecessary frustration. The iON starts instantly with a simple push of a button and its adjustable handle maximizes user comfort during use. Equipped with a heavy duty, steel auger with two rubber blades, the iON moves up to 495 lbs. of snow per minute, clearing a path 18 in. wide x 8 in. deep with each pass.