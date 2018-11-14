Kindle Voyage delivers a high resolution E-reader display at $100 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $270)

Today only, Woot offers the certified refurbished Kindle Voyage E-reader for $99.99 in certified refurbished condition. Originally $270, we last saw it at $95 in a one-day refurbished sale. The current generation sells for $220 in new condition. Kindle Voyage offers a high resolution 300ppi display and comes in at just 7.6mm thin. It delivers access to the entire Kindle library which includes hundreds of thousands of titles with a large selection of freebies. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Includes a 90-day warranty.

If you’d like to save even further, consider going with the $80 Kindle which offers similar features for less. Don’t miss our review of the new Kindle Paperwhite either. We called it “the perfect technology device.”

Kindle Voyage features: