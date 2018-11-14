Makita’s 18V 7-Tool Cordless Combo will have you ready for nearly any project: $349 (Reg. $500+)

CPO Outlets (99% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Makita 18V LXT 7-Tool Cordless Combo for $349 shipped. That’s $150 off the rate this combo has been fetching for months, $50 off current price at Amazon and Home Depot, and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $50. With 7 high-quality tools, this set gives you the gear needed to knock out a slew of projects. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If two batteries won’t be enough, consider grabbing some extras. Right now you can get two additional batteries for $99. Put today’s savings to good use by ensuring you always have backup power on-hand.

Makita 7-Tool Cordless Combo features:

  • 7-tool set covers drilling, driving, fastening, cutting and more
  • 2 lithium-ion batteries and Rapid Optimum Charger included
  • All tools backed by Makita’s 3-year limited warranty
