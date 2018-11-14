Fly over 2 miles away using Parrot’s ANAFI Portable Drone: $550 shipped ($150 off)

B&H is offering the Parrot ANAFI Portable Drone with 21MP 4K HDR Camera and Skycontroller 3 for $549.99 shipped. Also available at Adorama. That’s $100 off the sale price at Best Buy and $150 of the typical rate. Today’s deal is the lowest we’ve seen. This drone flies for up to 25 minutes on a single charge and has a range of 2.4 miles. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’ve not flown a drone and would prefer to get your feet wet before spending a lot, have a look at the Holy Stone Predator Mini Drone for $40 . It’s Amazon’s best-selling quadcopter and 4,700+ reviewers have left an average rating of 4.4 stars.

Parrot ANAFI Portable Drone features:

  • Capture 4K Video and 21MP HDR Photos
  • 3-Axis Sensor-Driven Image Stabilization
  • Dual-Band Wi-Fi Antennas in Each Leg
  • 180° Tilt Camera Gimbal
  • 2.8x Lossless Digital Zoom
  • Compact and Foldable Frame
  • Lightweight Carbon Fiber Construction
  • 16GB microSD Card Included
