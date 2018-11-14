T-Mobile has officially unveiled its plans for Black Friday. Or, well, make that Magenta Friday. This year’s ad delivers a number of notable deals including the new iPhone XR for FREE if you’re willing to expand it over a payment plan. There are also various Apple Watch and Android offers. Head below for all of the details from the T-Mobile Black Friday ad.

T-Mobile Black Friday ad: FREE smartphones, Apple Watch, more

Headlining the T-Mobile Black Friday ad is the aforementioned iPhone XR deal. While it is technically free, there are of course a handful of stipulations. First, you’ll have to trade in an eligible device. Second, the credits, which offset any costs, are spread out over 36 months. That’s a rather lengthy contract term but if you’re willing to lock yourself in, it’s a nice deal. Consider going this route for kids or grandparents who don’t mind tech being outdated over the course of the agreement. That same 36-month deal with trade is also being extended to Samsung Galaxy S9, OnePlus 6T, and LG G7.

As far as wearables are concerned, leading the way is buy one get one $200 off on Apple Watch Series 4. If you’re looking to upgrade multiple members of the family, this one is certainly worth a look. We’re not expecting to see many Apple Watch Series 4 deals this year. Jump on this if you’re at all interested.

More T-Mobile Black Friday ad deals:

T-Mobile Black Friday ad

Source: T-Mobile

Black Friday at 9to5Toys

As always, we’ll have all of this year’s best Black Friday deals, news and ad leaks right here at 9to5Toys. If you’re not yet following us on Twitter, be sure to lock that in.

We also have a new 9to5Toys iOS app that’s now available for FREE. Customizable alerts, Apple Watch compatibility and more ensure that you’ll be up to date on all of the best deals throughout the holiday shopping season.