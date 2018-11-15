3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited will keep the tunes rolling this holiday season: $1 ($24+ value)

Amazon is currently offering 3-months of its Music Unlimited service for $1. Regularly fetching $8 to $10 per month, depending on if you’re a Prime member or not, today’s deal is valued between $24 and $30. Amazon Music Unlimited is ad-free, offers tens of millions of songs, and thousands of expert-programmed playlists/stations. If you’re uncertain about keeping the membership, set a reminder to cancel or you’ll be charged a monthly rate of $8 or 10 after the promotional period has expired. Scroll down to find the terms and conditions for this offer.
If you end up enjoying the membership, you can opt for the family package and share your subscription with 5 more people. Read more about the available tiers in our coverage of the service.
Terms and conditions:
This is a limited time offer. The promotional offer of 3 months for $0.99 is a limited time offer and redeemable toward an Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Monthly Plan. Digital content and services may only be available to customers located in the U.S. and are subject to the terms and conditions of Amazon Digital Services LLC. Offer limited to one per customer and account. Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold. If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid.