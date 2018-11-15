3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited will keep the tunes rolling this holiday season: $1 ($24+ value)

Amazon is currently offering 3-months of its Music Unlimited service for $1. Regularly fetching $8 to $10 per month, depending on if you’re a Prime member or not, today’s deal is valued between $24 and $30. Amazon Music Unlimited is ad-free, offers tens of millions of songs, and thousands of expert-programmed playlists/stations. If you’re uncertain about keeping the membership, set a reminder to cancel or you’ll be charged a monthly rate of $8 or 10 after the promotional period has expired. Scroll down to find the terms and conditions for this offer.

If you end up enjoying the membership, you can opt for the family package and share your subscription with 5 more people. Read more about the available tiers in our coverage of the service.

Terms and conditions: