Brighten up the playroom with this Delta Organizer + Table & 4 Chairs for $45.50 (Reg. $110+)

Amazon offers the Delta Children Multi-Bin Toy Organizer together with a Children Kids’ Chair Set and Table for $45.49 shipped. The table and chairs set in this colorway goes for around $80 on its own, while the organizer by itself fetches over $30. That’s nearly a $70 savings, and the first significant drop we’ve seen for this particular collection of kid-friendly furniture. Spruce up your child’s bedroom or playroom with these colorful, sturdy wood pieces. Note that this is backordered 1 to 3 weeks, so act fact if you plan on gifting this for your kids. (Plus, who knows how long this price will last?) This #1 best seller in kids’ furniture is rated 4.2/5 stars.

Have you started your holiday toy shopping yet? You may want to check out Amazon right now, as it’s taking $20 off select toy purchases over $100. If you’re waiting for Black Friday sales to hit next week, however, look through our collection of ads and buying guides so you know where to find the best prices.

Delta Deluxe Multi-Bin Toy Organizer features:

Sturdy wood construction with Natural finish

Recommended location:Indoor.The Delta Toy Organizer includes four regular size bins and three double size bins and 2 extra large bins

The rugged bins are removable

Measures: 12″D x 36″W x 24″H

Easy assembly

Delta Kids Chair Set and Table features: