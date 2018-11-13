Tackle your holiday shopping list with $20 off select best-selling toys on orders over $100 at Amazon

Amazon has kicked off its latest promotion to get you ready for the holiday season. When you spend $100 on select best-selling toys, you’ll save $20. There’s a wide selection of toys eligible for the savings, with big name brands like LEGO, Nerf, and more headlining the list. You can mix and match which items you want to save on, so long as your cart passes the $100 threshold. Shop the entire selection of toys right here or head below for our top picks.

Looking for some good stocking stuffers? LEGO BrickHeadz figures start at under $10 and are delightful miniature sets that make perfect gifts.

Notable eligible toys:

Promotion terms and conditions: