Tackle your holiday shopping list with $20 off select best-selling toys on orders over $100 at Amazon
Amazon has kicked off its latest promotion to get you ready for the holiday season. When you spend $100 on select best-selling toys, you’ll save $20. There’s a wide selection of toys eligible for the savings, with big name brands like LEGO, Nerf, and more headlining the list. You can mix and match which items you want to save on, so long as your cart passes the $100 threshold. Shop the entire selection of toys right here or head below for our top picks.
Looking for some good stocking stuffers? LEGO BrickHeadz figures start at under $10 and are delightful miniature sets that make perfect gifts.
Notable eligible toys:
Promotion terms and conditions:
Offer only applies to select toys sold by Amazon.com (look for “sold by Amazon.com” on the product detail page). Products sold by third-party sellers or other Amazon entities will not qualify for this offer, even if “fulfilled by Amazon.com” or “Prime Eligible”. Offer does not apply to digital content. Offer good while supplies last. To qualify for the $20 discount, you must add $100 worth of qualifying toy product to cart. Shipping charges and taxes may apply to the full value of discounted and free promotional items. Items must be purchased in a single order and shipped at the same speed to a single address. Offer limited to one per customer and account. Offer may not be combined with other offers. Taxes, shipping and handling, and gift wrap charges do not apply when determining minimum purchase amount. Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold. Offer discount will be allocated proportionally among all promotional items in your order. If any of the products or content related to this offer are returned, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product or content, subject to applicable refund policies. If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid. Unless an Amazon Gift Card is the stated benefit of the promotion, promotional codes (including those placed directly in accounts) may not be redeemed for Amazon Gift Cards.