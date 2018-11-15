DEWALT’s 142-pc. Mechanics Tool Set can be yours for $69 shipped (Reg. $100)

- Nov. 15th 2018 5:07 pm ET

$69
Home Depot is offering the DEWALT 142-pc. 1/4 in. x 3/8 in. Drive Polished Chrome Mechanics Tool Set for $69 shipped. That’s about $30 off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by around $20. This set has all the essentials, including 3/8 in. and 1/4 in. ratchets and sockets, combination wrenches, hex keys, nut driver, driver bits, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

You can spend nearly $30 less when going with this 67-pc. set for $40. It’s rated 4.1/5 stars and is one of Amazon’s best-selling tool sets.

DEWALT 142-pc. Mechanics Tool Set features:

  • Quick release, 72 tooth ratchet for high torque ratcheting
  • Durable anti-slip vinyl bit driver with maximum comfort
  • Knurled Beauty Rings help reduce slippage for hand tightening applications
  • Removable power tools accessory case
  • Handy organizing case

