DEWALT’s 142-pc. Mechanics Tool Set can be yours for $69 shipped (Reg. $100)

Home Depot is offering the DEWALT 142-pc. 1/4 in. x 3/8 in. Drive Polished Chrome Mechanics Tool Set for $69 shipped. That’s about $30 off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by around $20. This set has all the essentials, including 3/8 in. and 1/4 in. ratchets and sockets, combination wrenches, hex keys, nut driver, driver bits, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars.
You can spend nearly $30 less when going with this 67-pc. set for $40. It’s rated 4.1/5 stars and is one of Amazon’s best-selling tool sets.
DEWALT 142-pc. Mechanics Tool Set features:
- Quick release, 72 tooth ratchet for high torque ratcheting
- Durable anti-slip vinyl bit driver with maximum comfort
- Knurled Beauty Rings help reduce slippage for hand tightening applications
- Removable power tools accessory case
- Handy organizing case
