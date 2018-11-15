Goal Zero Lighthouse features a rechargeable battery and USB port for $51 (Reg. $70)

Amazon offers the Goal Zero Lighthouse 400 Lantern and USB Power Hub for $50.95 shipped. Regularly $70 at other retailers like B&H, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price available by 20%. This all-in-one lantern from Goal Zero provides 360-degree illumination and a 4400mAh battery that provides 1.5A charging speeds via USB. It’s a fun gift for the holidays, or simply to have in your car in case of emergencies. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Don’t need the USB port? Check out this top-rated Streamlight Lantern for $25 via Amazon. It’s smaller than the Goal Zero option, and does require the use of AA batteries. It’s also 50% off.
Goal Zero Lighthouse 400 Lantern features:
- Recharge Phones, Boost Tablets: Internal lithium battery boasts 4,400mAh with a 1.5A USB output, enough power to recharge phones and tablets when off grid.
- Hang It, Stand It, Store It: Collapsible legs provide a stand for taller light and fold in for convenient storage. Built-in handle for easy carrying and hanging.
- Dualite Directional Lighting: Utilize 360 degree of bright LED light, or save on power and extend runtimes by illuminating half the lantern.
- Run Time (2.5 – 48 hours), Weight (1.1lbs), LED Output (2x3w, warm white LED, 400 lumens)