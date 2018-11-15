Goal Zero Lighthouse features a rechargeable battery and USB port for $51 (Reg. $70)

- Nov. 15th 2018 12:17 pm ET

$51
0

Amazon offers the Goal Zero Lighthouse 400 Lantern and USB Power Hub for $50.95 shipped. Regularly $70 at other retailers like B&H, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price available by 20%. This all-in-one lantern from Goal Zero provides 360-degree illumination and a 4400mAh battery that provides 1.5A charging speeds via USB. It’s a fun gift for the holidays, or simply to have in your car in case of emergencies. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Don’t need the USB port? Check out this top-rated Streamlight Lantern for $25 via Amazon. It’s smaller than the Goal Zero option, and does require the use of AA batteries. It’s also 50% off.

Goal Zero Lighthouse 400 Lantern features:

  • Recharge Phones, Boost Tablets: Internal lithium battery boasts 4,400mAh with a 1.5A USB output, enough power to recharge phones and tablets when off grid.
  • Hang It, Stand It, Store It: Collapsible legs provide a stand for taller light and fold in for convenient storage. Built-in handle for easy carrying and hanging.
  • Dualite Directional Lighting: Utilize 360 degree of bright LED light, or save on power and extend runtimes by illuminating half the lantern.
  • Run Time (2.5 – 48 hours), Weight (1.1lbs), LED Output (2x3w, warm white LED, 400 lumens)
$51

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Goal Zero

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp