Warm those aching bones with these Gold Box Heating Pad deals from $24 shipped

- Nov. 15th 2018 9:09 am ET

from $24
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, SKUniverse (100% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Pure Enrichment PureRelief XL King Size Heating Pad for $25.95 shipped. That’s nearly $10 off the going rate, matching the Amazon low, and the best price we can find. While currently out of stock, this one goes for $33 at Walmart. This microplush model measures 12- by 24-inches and features 6 heat settings and a 5-year warranty. It claims to work great on your “back, shoulders, abdomen, legs, and arms” and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 5,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more deals for even less. 

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You’ll also find a slightly smaller option in the sale with 4 heat settings, but for only $2 less ($23.99), the larger option above might be better value for you. There is an even larger heating pad as well at $32.50, which is also matching the all-time low and carries a 4+ star rating. Just keep in mind, there’s a Sunbeam the same size as the XL option above for just $16 shipped right now.

Pure Enrichment XL King Size Heating Pad:

  • FULL BODY RELIEF: Extra-large 12” x 24” heating pad is perfect for treating sore muscles in your back, shoulders, abdomen, legs, and arms.
  • SUPER-SOFT MICROPLUSH: Thick microplush fibers offer maximum comfort for daily use.
  • FAST-HEATING: Heats in seconds to provide fast pain relief to aching muscles.
  • MOIST HEAT OPTION: Safely use for moist or dry heat therapy.
  • 5 YEAR WARRANTY: Your satisfaction is guaranteed thanks to our industry-leading warranty program.
from $24

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Pure Enrichment

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard