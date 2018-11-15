Holiday household essentials from $6 at Amazon today: cleaning supplies, candles, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 30% off holiday household essentials including cleaning/laundry products, candles, small kitchen accessories, and much more. You can also save slightly more on many of these items by opting for Subscribe & Save. However, most are solid deals even without. Everything ships free in the sale and we are seeing loads of 4+ star rated items across the two full pages of deals here. Starting from just $6 or so, you’ll find all of our top picks from the sale down below, and be sure to hit up our Home Goods Guide for even more.
Top Picks from the Sale:
- Hefty Party Plastic Cups 100-Pack $6 (Reg. $8)
- Subscribe & Save
- Gain Laundry Bundle w/ 240-Pack Flings $29 (Reg. $40+)
- Ziploc Gallon Slider Bags 96-Pack $7.50 (Reg. $14)
- on-page coupon + Subscribe & Save
- Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Soy Candles 2-Pack $11 (Reg. $16+)
- Subscribe & Save
- Method Hand Soap Green Tea + Aloe 6-Pack $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Subscribe & save
- And many more…
We also saw some great deals on holiday lighting and decor in today’s Gold Box from just $12. And you can currently take 20% off Amazon’s household essential brand Solimo with deals from just $1.50 shipped.
Note: Today’s prices won’t carry over to your second Subscribe & Save delivery so be sure to cancel the subscription before that happens.
Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Soy Candles:
- Made from renewable ingredients like soy wax and vegetable wax
- Nonmetal, lead-free candle wick burns for 35 hours for a long-lasting lavender scent
- Garden-fresh lavender has an original and clean floral scent
- Comes in a recyclable glass candle jar – makes for an easy gift
- Mrs. Meyer’s produces cruelty free candles. None of our products are tested on animals