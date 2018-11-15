Holiday household essentials from $6 at Amazon today: cleaning supplies, candles, more

- Nov. 15th 2018 8:42 am ET

from $6
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 30% off holiday household essentials including cleaning/laundry products, candles, small kitchen accessories, and much more. You can also save slightly more on many of these items by opting for Subscribe & Save. However, most are solid deals even without. Everything ships free in the sale and we are seeing loads of 4+ star rated items across the two full pages of deals here. Starting from just $6 or so, you’ll find all of our top picks from the sale down below, and be sure to hit up our Home Goods Guide for even more. 

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Picks from the Sale:

We also saw some great deals on holiday lighting and decor in today’s Gold Box from just $12. And you can currently take 20% off Amazon’s household essential brand Solimo with deals from just $1.50 shipped.

Note: Today’s prices won’t carry over to your second Subscribe & Save delivery so be sure to cancel the subscription before that happens.

Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Soy Candles:

  • Made from renewable ingredients like soy wax and vegetable wax
  • Nonmetal, lead-free candle wick burns for 35 hours for a long-lasting lavender scent
  • Garden-fresh lavender has an original and clean floral scent
  • Comes in a recyclable glass candle jar – makes for an easy gift
  • Mrs. Meyer’s produces cruelty free candles. None of our products are tested on animals
from $6

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Mrs. Meyer's

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard