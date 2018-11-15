Keep holiday guests comfortable with a plush Intex Queen Airbed: $43 shipped (Reg. $60)

- Nov. 15th 2018 4:39 pm ET

$43
0

Amazon is offering the Intex Comfort Plush Queen Airbed with Built-in Electric Pump for $43.11 shipped. That’s around $15 off the going rate found at retailers like Sears, $6 off the marked down price at Walmart, and is the lowest Amazon has offered in months. This air mattress has a built-in electric pump and sits 22 inches off the floor, providing stability and comfort. Rated 4+ stars by over 65% of reviewers.

Drop down to a twin and give up about half the height to spend less. The Amazon best-selling Intex Twin Air bed is $29, and just like the deal above, it offers a built-in electric pump.

Intex Comfort Plush Queen Airbed features:

  • Built-in, high-powered electric pump for hassle-free inflation and deflation, inflates mattress in approximately 4 and 1/2 minutes to the desired firmness
  • Waterproof flocked top raised 22 inches from floor with indented sides to keep your fitted sheets from slipping
$43

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
intex

About the Author