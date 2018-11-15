Keep holiday guests comfortable with a plush Intex Queen Airbed: $43 shipped (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the Intex Comfort Plush Queen Airbed with Built-in Electric Pump for $43.11 shipped. That’s around $15 off the going rate found at retailers like Sears, $6 off the marked down price at Walmart, and is the lowest Amazon has offered in months. This air mattress has a built-in electric pump and sits 22 inches off the floor, providing stability and comfort. Rated 4+ stars by over 65% of reviewers.
Drop down to a twin and give up about half the height to spend less. The Amazon best-selling Intex Twin Air bed is $29, and just like the deal above, it offers a built-in electric pump.
Intex Comfort Plush Queen Airbed features:
- Built-in, high-powered electric pump for hassle-free inflation and deflation, inflates mattress in approximately 4 and 1/2 minutes to the desired firmness
- Waterproof flocked top raised 22 inches from floor with indented sides to keep your fitted sheets from slipping