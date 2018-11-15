Let these Alexa-enabled Roomba Robotic Vacuums handle the dirty work, from $249

Amazon offers the iRobot Roomba 690 Alexa-enabled Robot Vacuum for $249 shipped. Also available at Lowe’s or Best Buy for $1 more. That cuts $51 off the going rate, dropping the price down to a new Amazon all-time low. This robotic vacuum features a 90-minute run-time, smartphone and Alexa control, and more. Over 2,000 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Be sure to head below for more deals.

We also spotted the higher-end iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum for $449.99 shipped. Normally selling for $560, that’s good for a 20% discount and is also a new all-time low at Amazon. Stepping up to the more premium model only gets you 75 minutes of runtime, but it features iAdapt 2.0 Navigation for more efficient cleaning. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 1,100 shoppers.

If you’re fine ditching the brand naming, the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robot Vacuum Cleaner is only $200 and still features app-control, a 120-minute runtime and more.

i Robot Roomba 690 features: