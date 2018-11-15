Kwikset Convert Z-Wave Plus Smart Lock falls to new Amazon low at $93.50 (Reg. $130)

Amazon offers the Kwikset Convert Z-Wave Plus Lock with Home Connect for $93.65 shipped. Normally selling for closer to $130 at retailers like Home Depot, that’s good for an over $35 discount, beats our previous mention by $5, and is a new Amazon all-time low. Most other smart locks require you to swap out the entire deadbolt, meaning you’ll have to replace your keys. Kwikset’s Convert lock works with your door’s existing hardware for an easy setup. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of shoppers. Head below for more.

Kwikset’s Convert Lock works great with any Z-Wave platform. I’d personally pair it with the Aeotec Z-Stick and a Raspberry Pi running Home Assistant, though other systems like SmartThings are a fantastic and effortless way to get your new smart home up and running. Curious about taking your Z-Wave setup to the next level? Check out our tips and top recommendations here.

Kwikset Convert Z-Wave Plus Lock features:

The Kwikset Convert smart lock conversion kit with Home Connect technology transforms your existing deadbolt into a smart lock so you can enter your home with the convenience of keyless entry and enables the lock to wirelessly communicate with other devices in home. The lock allows the user (through a web enabled device) to remotely check the door lock status, lock or unlock the door and receive notifications via email or text. Kwikset Convert is easy to install, program and use, and operates on 4 AA batteries.