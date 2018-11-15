Old Navy’s Pre Black Friday Event knocks 40% off sitewide to refresh your fall wardrobe

The Old Navy Pre Black Friday Event is live with 40% off sitewide, no exclusions. Discount is applied at checkout. Orders of $50+ receive free delivery. Plus, if you’re an Old Navy or other Gap-owned card member you receive 50% off sitewide at checkout. The men’s Go-Warm Sherpa Zip Jacket is a very popular item for fall (find our sherpa guide here) It’s on sale for $30, which is $20 off the original rate. This jacket features a contrasting chest detail and two hand pockets for warmth and storage. You can wear this jacket with jeans or khakis alike. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

In case you missed it, for a limited time only, Sierra Trading Post has top-brand boots and apparel from $40.