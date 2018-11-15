We’re a week away from Thanksgiving, which means we’re a week and a day away from Black Friday! That’s right, in 8 days, the biggest shopping holiday of the year will be here. We’ve covered most of the major Black Friday ads in our guide, but there are still a few stragglers. We’ve finally got our hands on the QVC Black Friday ad, so let’s take a look.

QVC’s ad doesn’t have an official start date, but the special pricing ends on November 26th, so you won’t have a lot of extra time to shop after the holiday ends.

You’ll be able to score free shipping on most of QVC’s items included in this sale. Also, some of the QVC Black Friday deals seem to be already live, so you can cash in on savings now!

QVC Black Friday ad has smart home tech and more:

Leading the pack, we’ll have two Amazon Echo 2nd Generation units for $99.96 shipped, and you can cash in on this deal today. Currently, Amazon charges $100 each for these units and gives a $30 discount when you buy two. During next week’s Seven Days of Black Friday at Amazon, the online retailer will only have the Echo down to $69.

The Ring Floodlight Camera will be down to $210 shipped on Black Friday, and that deal is also available now. That beats the all-time low offered directly from Amazon in white (the on sale color) and is a great way to add some extra security to your home.

Other QVC deals:

QVC Black Friday Ad Scan:

