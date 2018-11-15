One of the last major Black Friday dominoes has finally fallen. Amazon officially announced its Seven Days of Black Friday deals that will feature more than 50 deals per day throughout Thanksgiving week. Starting tomorrow, November 16th, Amazon will be offering 7 days of deals across every category, including a number of all-time lows. Head below for full details.

Amazon Seven Days of Black Friday

As it does every year, Amazon is officially unveiling a sneak peek of its Seven Days of Black Friday event. This includes deep discounts on its in-house devices, tech, home goods and much more. Of course, free shipping is now available for all shoppers, making this year’s selection of deals all the more sweeter. Of course, all of the offers will be found on the official Seven Days of Black Friday deals landing page.

Amazon devices:

As expected, Amazon is set to offer deep discounts on its in-house devices throughout Black Friday. One highlight is the latest Echo Dot at $24. That’s over 50% off and a great way to introduce Alexa to your family. We’re also eyeing the Fire TV Recast, which is Amazon’s new solution to cutting the cord. It just became available for purchase this week and is sure to become a major player in this category.

Tech:

Amazon is often fairly light on the Chromebook and Android-friendly deals in its Gold Box throughout the year. Well that all changes during Black Friday. This time around we’re expecting to see Chromebooks under $100 along with a selection of Android-friendly storage solutions from Samsung, SanDisk and others. Keep an eye on those TVs deals as well. Of course, Best Buy and others will be offering aggressive TV discounts throughout Black Friday. But Amazon will match many of those offers in its Seven Days of Black Friday deals, which means you get to skip the long lines.

Toys:

‘Tis the season for aggressive toy discounts and Amazon plans to deliver this year. And that’s not just for the kids either — adults will benefit, too. Amazon will be discounting all of the popular names, including Barbie, Hot Wheels and more. But don’t forget about the parents and kids at heart! You’ll find deals on popular party games and more throughout the Amazon Seven Days of Black Friday deals.

Smart Home:

It seems like the smart home craze is only getting more intense every year. Of course, Amazon will be cashing in on this trend. We’re eyeing up to 40% off Philips Hue lights as one of the potential standouts next week. But don’t sleep on those TP-Link deals either. HomeKit fans will want to be sure to proceed cautiously, as Best Buy is expected to have the best deals on Siri-compatible products this year.

Gaming:

And of course, gaming. Where would Black Friday be without notable deals on gaming consoles and more. Today’s announcement from Amazon oddly didn’t include any PlayStation mentions, but you can expect to save the usual $100 off Xbox One that we’ve been seeing at various other retailers in the lead up to Black Friday.

