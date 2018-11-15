Capture silky-smooth video on your iPhone with this 3-Axis Gimbal for $80 (Reg. $130)

Yi Technology (99% positive all-time feedback from 15,000) via Amazon offers its 3-Axis Smartphone Gimbal for $79.99 shipped when code RM829X7Q has been used at checkout. That’s good for a $50 discount from the going rate, beats the Amazon all-time low by $20, and is the best we’ve seen. This gimbal will transform footage captured on your iPhone into silky-smooth video. Reviews are still coming in here, but Yi’s products are highly-rated across the board.

Use your savings to pair this gimbal with a miniature tripod for under $8 at Amazon. Or better yet, pick up a carrying case for $20 and keep things protected in-between shoots.

Yi 3-Axis Smartphone Gimbal features:

  • See Everything. With a range of imaging technology products, YI is one of the leading providers in imaging technology for cars, home, and life, with more than 4.5 million happy customers.
  • Capture some of the most stable footage from your smartphone, turning everyday content into cinematic-like footage.
  • This smartphone gimbal easily connects to Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and other leading smartphones through the integrated Bluetooth. Stop/start recording and change modes through one simple interface.
  • The 3-axis gimbal has a full 360° Pan-Axis to let you capture more exciting footage with Panoramic Mode and Smart Track. Create more original and engaging footage, all from your smartphone.

