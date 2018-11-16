Today’s Amazon Gold Box has the write stuff with up to 30% off Cross Pens

Today only, as one of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon takes up to 30% off a selection of AT Cross Fine Writing Pens. Free shipping applies across the board. Notable is the Cross Edge Capless Gel Ink Pen in Jet Black for $18.95. It goes for around $30 at the likes of Target and Walmart, and had been hovering around that price at Amazon until today. It’s the lowest this pen has been in nearly two years. If you’re still the type to fill out holiday cards, jot down appointments, or — gasp — endorse checks, then you’ll want a serviceable writing utensil in your hands. The versatile Cross Edge accepts both gel and ballpoint refills. Rated 4.4/5 stars from hundreds. Check out more of our top picks below.

You really can’t go wrong with whatever you choose from this Gold Box, as most of these pens boast 4+ star ratings. However, these particularly stand out:

More notable Cross Pens deals:

Cross Edge Capless Gel Pen features: